GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police identified the woman arrested after her 5-month-old was left in a car in a Target parking lot in Goodyear on Sunday.

The baby girl was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital, where she was in stable condition spokeswoman Lisa Berry said Sunday afternoon.

Goodyear PD released the name and photo of the 37-year-old mother, Stacey Holly, on Monday and said she is charged with one count of child abuse and one count of endangerment.

Police say Holly stated she was distracted and forgot the infant in the vehicle.

According to the police report, police received a call about an infant in a non-running car for about 30 minutes. Police say the infant appeared to be sweating and was red in the face.

Court documents say Holly and her sister both forgot the child was in the car. Holly's sister told police she was making a phone call when the two walked into Target, went to the Starbucks and food market in Target and proceeded to shop in Target, according to court documents.

After police checked security camera footage, they determined the child was left in the car for about 50 minutes.

Police noted in the report that Holly said she should be arrested when asked by an officer what should happen to her. Police said she looked remorseful and perplexed as to how she left her daughter in the car.

The Target store was located in a shopping center near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.

12 News footage showed a tow truck taking a white SUV from the parking lot.

It was about 102 degrees Fahrenheit in Goodyear on Sunday afternoon.