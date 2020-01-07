Mom of four shot and killed in Phoenix club, family pleads for answers

Phoenix police are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old Isabel Leal at a Phoenix club on June 20.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved one because of gun violence when someone fired shots at a Phoenix club a little more than a week ago.

Tracy Leal is the older sister of Isabel Leal and said the family's memory of her younger sister is of beauty, kindness and being a loving mom.

“She’s the aunt that went out of her way to tell my daughters every single time that she saw them, how beautiful they are," Tracy said. "She was very inspirational to their lives.”

The pain of Isabel's loss for her family is heavy.

“To see my sister with no life in her at all, it is not something, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it," Tracy said.

Isabel left behind a large family, including four young children her sister, Leticia Valadez, said Isabel loved dearly.

“They want to know where mommy is and it’s so hard to talk to them about it and tell them," Valadez said.

On the early morning of June 20th, Isabel’s sisters said she was enjoying some time with her boyfriend at a club near 38th street and University in Phoenix. Phoenix police said a fight broke out at the club, a man fired a gun, and Isabel at just 29-years-old, was hit and killed.

“The circumstances around this are terrible," Tracy said. "We didn’t get to see our sister at the hospital. We didn’t even get to go into the hospital.”

Now planning a funeral, these sisters and her niece are pleading for answers.

“So we would just really appreciate it if anyone who was there could come forward with even the slightest bit of detail," Isabel's niece, Bianka Potkonjak said.

Answers they said would help bring their family some closure as Isabel’s children face a life without their mom.

If you have any information about the case, please call Phoenix Police, or 480 WITNESS and you can remain anonymous. No arrests have been made.