PEORIA, Ariz. — The mother of a 5, 3 and 1-year-old was arrested and booked under DUI related charges after being involved in a two-car crash in Peoria, on Thursday.

Kara Anne Stowe, 28, was driving her 2004 Honda Pilot when she was involved in a car crash on Lake Pleasant Parkway just north of Dear Valley shortly before 5 p.m., Peoria Police said.

Police officers said Stowe had a strong odor of liquor coming from her.

Stowe was asked to perform a preliminary breath test, resulting on over three times the blood alcohol limit in Arizona, police said.

An officer contacted Stowe’s husband and mom to go pick up the children from the scene, according to police.

Stowe was arrested and booked with several DUI charges.

RELATED: PD: Woman arrested for DUI had her twin 4-year-olds in her car

RELATED: Court docs: 10-year-old daughter films mom allegedly driving drunk, calls police

RELATED: A woman was caught by an officer driving wrong-way on Loop 202 off-ramp. She was arrested for allegedly drunk driving.