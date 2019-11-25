PHOENIX — A woman was arrested and charged with DUI after she crashed into a big tree while her 18-month-old baby and other two passengers were in her car, police said.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, police said they got a call about a 2015 Nissan Altima that had crashed into a big tree near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police said the car was traveling westbound on Indian School Road when the driver, 24-year-old Alondra Cervantes tried to merge onto 35th Avenue when she lost control of the car, drove over the curve of the median and crashed into a big tree.

The car caught fire after the crash and some bystanders helped Cervantes and her passengers out of the car. He passengers were a 23-year-old man, a 15-year-old and her 18-month old daughter, according to court documents.

When officers arrived at the scene, Cervantes was carrying her 18-month old daughter, documents say.

The 15-year-old and the man were treated by Phoenix Fire and Medical and transported to a local hospital, according to court documents.

Cervantes’ daughter was taken to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital as a precaution, police said.

When police tried to talk to Cervantes, court documents say that she was slurring her speech, her eyes were bloodshot, she smelled like alcohol, she wasn’t able to stand on her own and had trouble answering basic question, such as her name.

Cervantes was processed for aggravated assault, aggravated DUI and one count of aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15.

