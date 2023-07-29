Two displaced in southwest Phoenix fire

The fire happened at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road, according to the fire department.

PHOENIX — Two people have been displaced and a dog has died following a house fire in southwest Phoenix, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened Saturday night, near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

A mother and her daughter escaped the house before the fire department arrived. They were uninjured.

Fire crews arrived at the home just before 8 p.m. after a 911 call from a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the home's garage.

"Crews arrived to find a working fire in the attic, living space, and garage area of the home and strategically attacked the fire from interior positions," the fire department said.

Firefighters found the dog while searching the home.

"Despite extensive treatment efforts by firefighters, the pet succumbed to the smoke and did not survive," according to the fire department.

The displaced family is being helped by the Community Assistance Program.

The task force for fire Investigations is looking into what caused the fire.

