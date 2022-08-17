Missouri man indicted for threatening Maricopa County Recorder's Office during election 'audit'

Walter Lee Hoornstra is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail on the personal cell phone of an elected official in Maricopa County last May.

A Missouri man has been indicted for allegedly threatening an elected official in Maricopa County last year as Republicans led a lengthy review of the county's ballots from the 2020 election.

Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, is accused of threatening the Maricopa County Recorder's Office by warning an elected official he'd "never make it to your next little board meeting" if he didn't cooperate with the Arizona Senate's review of the county's ballots.

On May 19, 2021, Hoornstra allegedly left a voicemail on the elected official's personal cell phone that stated:

“So I see you’re for fair and competent elections, that’s what it says here on your homepage for your recorder position you’re trying to fly here. But you call things unhinged and insane lies when there’s a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your ass. You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your ass will never make it to your next little board meeting.”

The message was left a couple of days after Maricopa County officials submitted a critical letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, urging her to call off an audit of the county's ballots from the 2020 presidential election.

"We implore you to recognize the obvious truth," the letter said. "Your 'auditors' are in way over their heads. They do not have the experience necessary to conduct an audit of an election. It is inevitable that they will arrive at questionable conclusions. It is time to end this."

Fann spearheaded a partisan-led review of the county's ballots after President Joe Biden narrowly beat Donald Trump, becoming the first Democratic candidate to win Maricopa County in 72 years.

The controversial, months-long review still determined Biden had defeated Trump in the county. But the review resulted in a contentious dispute between county and state officials over how Arizona conducts its elections.

County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, thanked the FBI for taking action on Hoornstra's alleged threats and said his office has been subjected to "plenty" of other threats.

"And yet, violent threats and actions continue to be normalized, or at least swept under the rug, by many 'leaders' in society," Richer wrote in a statement.

If convicted of his charges, Hoornstra could be sentenced to several years in prison.

