SUN CITY, Ariz. — A 72-year-old woman missing since Sunday is believed to have been found dead in a car at an apartment complex, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives believe the woman is Mary Endreson, who left her apartment sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Her sister Martha reported her missing.

A body was found near 99th and Peoria avenues Friday in a vehicle at near the apartment complex where the woman lived with her sister, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation is ongoing.