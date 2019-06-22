PEORIA, Ariz. — A 72-year-old woman missing since Sunday is believed to have been found dead in a car at a Peoria apartment complex, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

A man called the sheriff's office Friday saying he found his 72-year-old mother dead in the trunk of a car just feet away from the apartment where she went missing.

Mary Endreson left her apartment where she lived with her sister near 99th and Peoria avenues sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Her sister Martha reported her missing.

Her son, Bryan, was in town from Washington State organizing search parties to help find his mother. One of Mary's neighbors told him she saw Mary in the parking lot last week.

He got the keys and checked the family car, which has been sitting in the parking lot for months.

"Once she said that, it made me check another area that I haven't checked before—or check a second time. And at that time, that's when I found my mom," he said.

Endreson said his mother has been struggling with mental illness and depression for years. He said he believes she took the keys and put herself in the trunk.

He said the car belongs to his aunt, and his mother would have had easy access to the keys.

Investigators do not believe there was any foul play involved in Mary's death.