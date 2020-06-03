MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a 14-year-old reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Adrian Flohr was last seen Thursday around 1:30 p.m. when a school bus dropped him off at his home on Avondale Boulevard just south of Southern Avenue.

Adrian had a black backpack filled with snacks and water and left in an unknown direction.

The sheriff's office said Adrian has a diminished mental state and can be socially awkward.

If you know where he is, contact MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).