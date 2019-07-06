SUN LAKES, Ariz. — A 97-year-old man missing since Sunday was found dead on Gila River Indian land on Thursday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

MCSO's helicopter found Eugene Hafeman in his car around 1:40 p.m., authorities said. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of his death.

His death appears to be heat-related, MCSO said. However, an autopsy has not been completed.

Hafeman, who his family says was a WWII veteran, went missing from Renaissance Senior Living Apartments near Riggs and Dobson roads around 8 a.m. Sunday. MCSO said he had a history of leaving without notifying anyone.

