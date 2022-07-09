Have you seen Brooke Salerno? Officials looking for missing girl in Mesa area.

Brooke, 22, was last seen near Ellsworth Road & Dennis Street in Mesa, said officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MESA, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 22-year-old Brooke Salerno. She was last seen near Ellsworth Road and Dennis Street in Mesa, Arizona.

According to a report from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Brooke was last seen leaving a home in the area on foot at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jul. 9. She was heading northbound on Ellsworth Road.

Officials said that Brooke has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and did not take her medication prior to leaving.

Brooke, a Tucson native, does not have friends or family in the Mesa area and left her phone, identification, and credit cards at the home, officials said.

The MCSO is asking for anyone who has information on Brooke's whereabouts to contact them at 602-876-1011.

This is a developing story, so stay with us as we continue to update you on the situation.

