Mesa police have confirmed missing woman Valarie Fairchild has been found dead.

She was found in her home "in a very obscure location" with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a Wednesday release said.

Fairchild, 60, had been missing since last Monday, and police were at the home Tuesday evening investigating. They confirmed at that time that they had found a deceased body inside the home near Main Street and Power Road.

Fairchild was a 29-year employee at Earnhardt Auto Centers, and her coworkers searched with family for her after she went missing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or through an online chat available 24/7.