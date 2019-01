Harold Bergdahl, 83, was located Sunday and is safe and reunited with his family, Gilbert Police said just before 5 p.m.

Bergdahl, who suffers from dementia, had been missing from his Mesa home since Saturday.

His wife woke up from a nap at 2 p.m. and found a note from Bergdahl saying he was going to the recreation center across the street to exercise. After checking the recreation center and surrounding areas, his wife reported him missing at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.