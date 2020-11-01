MESA, Ariz — Mesa police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy reported missing on Friday.

Police said 12-year-old Deven Hopkins is bipolar and has ADHD.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday at Desert Ridge Jr. High School near Crismon and Guadalupe roads.

Deven usually takes the bus home but has not shown up, and his family is concerned for his welfare.

He is 5 feet tall, has brown eyes and brown hair worn in a short afro and wears glasses.

Deven was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow Batman logo on it, black sweats, blue sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.