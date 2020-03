GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are asking for help looking for missing 13-year-old Malia Bradford.

She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near 67th and Glendale avenues on a blue bike.

Malia is 5-foot-3 and has straight, black hair. She is wearing a white shirt that says "Stephanie Jones RIP," a gray sweater with a unicorn, black pants and black Filas.

Police said Malia has the mental capacity of a 7- or 8-year-old.

If you see her, please call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.