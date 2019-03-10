GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen walking from school Wednesday afternoon.

Police said when school let out around 12:15 p.m., a friend saw Aelaf Fatthi walking east from 73rd and Missouri avenues—the opposite direction from her home.

Aelaf may be upset about a school grade and her backpack appeared to be full, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink and white sweater, jeans and carrying a dark red backpack.

Police said family did not call police until around 3 p.m. as they were looking for Aelaf themselves.

If you know anything about Aelaf's whereabouts, call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.