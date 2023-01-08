Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

Brieann Gaylord was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. Authorities say there are no indications of foul play.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said.

33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly suffered from several health-related conditions.

On Sunday, authorities announced that Gaylord had been found deceased. Officials did not share where she had been found but said that it appeared there were no foul play or suspicious circumstances involved in either her disappearance or death.

UPDATE: The Gilbert Police Department is sad to report Brieann has been located deceased. At this time, there are no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance or death. Our thoughts are with Brieann’s family and loved ones. — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) January 8, 2023

