PHOENIX — Two sisters who police say left a foster placement home in Buckeye on purpose last month and tried to avoid being found have been found safe.

The Buckeye Police Department said on Thursday that the two girls were located by the Gila River Police Department.

No further information was released.

PREVIOUS: Police: Missing Buckeye sisters are 'actively avoiding being found'

The girls, ages 12 and 10, had left the home between midnight and 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 19, police said at the time.

Police said at the time that the girls may be receiving help from people they "know and trust."

RELATED: 'Please come home': Glendale family desperately searches for missing 14-year-old daughter with autism