GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who hasn't been heard from since he left home Wednesday morning before the temperature reached 113 degrees in the Phoenix area.

Narciso Hernandez Gonzalez left his home in Avondale around 9 a.m. to go to the Bank of America at Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway in Goodyear. His family has not seen or heard from him since, and he has no cell phone, police said.

Police said Gonzalez was spotted at Circle K on Watson Road near Interstate 10 around 12:45 p.m.

Gonzalez's family told police he can become confused when overheated, and his truck has no air conditioning. There is an excessive heat warning for the Valley until Friday at 8 p.m., and high temperatures are expected to stay above 110 until the weekend.

Gonzalez was driving a white 1999 Ford pickup wit a beige stripe across the bottom and a black bed liner. It has an Arizona license plate, number AML5127.

He is 5-foot-8, has gray hair, brown eyes and uses a walker. He has only three teeth in the front. Police said he only speaks Spanish and may respond to the nickname, Mario.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing the blue shirt in the photograph police shared, black slacks and black sandals with no socks.

Please call Goodyear police with any information at 623-932-1220 or 911 if you've found him.

