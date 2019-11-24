PHOENIX — Police say 75-year-old Robert Joey was killed early Sunday morning as he was crossing Greenway Road around 1 a.m.

Joey was struck by a car when he was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, near Greenway and the I-17.

Police say Joey was reported missing just before the crash, last seen walking away from Christown Mall.

RELATED: Woman has life-threatening injuries after being hit by 3 cars in Phoenix

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Joey stayed on scene. Police say the driver observed Joey in the road just prior to the collision and was not able to stop.

RELATED: Police: Car fled the scene after leaving pedestrian in critical condition

It was determined the driver was not impaired nor was speed a factor in the crash.