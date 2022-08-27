Seen her? Police looking for 16-year-old last seen with boyfriend, newborn in Laveen

Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, has been missing since August 24 and was last seen near 51st and Southern avenues.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a 16-year-old girl that has been missing since Wednesday.

Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez was last seen in the area of 51st and Southern avenues with her adult boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa.

Velazquez is five-foot-four, 140 pounds with dark brown hair with brown eyes, according to police.

Authorities say they are traveling in a white 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Arizona license plate DADIMAC.

The two left with their newborn son, Lionel, and her family is concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

