PHOENIX — The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 13-year-old missing since last Wednesday who may be in the Phoenix area.

Kylie Bean was last seen on Canyon Loop in Kachina Village on Jan. 29. She walked away from home and hasn't been heard from since.

The sheriff's office said Kylie has family connections in California and they have received information that she could be in Phoenix.

Kylie is 5-foot-6 and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and pajama pants.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888.

You can also call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.