CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy reported missing Monday afternoon.

Sidarth Sai Kanderi was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at his home in the area of Chandler Heights Road and Gilbert Road, police said.

Police said Sidarth may have left his home riding an orange and red bicycle.

He is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothes he is wearing.

Sidarth may have a cell phone with him, but it is either turned off or out of battery charge.

If you have any information about Sidarth's whereabouts, call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.