Miss Arizona USA collecting much needed food for Hope for Hunger Food Bank

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The pandemic has really hit local food banks hard. More families are seeking help at the same time while seeing a decrease in food donations. Yesenia Vidales who was recently named Miss Arizona USA for 2020 is now using her platform to help the Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

A place dear to her heart.

“When I was a younger kid, my dad and I would come here sometimes to get food because sometimes we didn’t have enough,” said Vidales.

She’s bringing awareness to the need for food donations - and the need is great right now because of COVID-19.

“Having all these struggles, then a pandemic hits. So, I think its really important to get out there and do things like this.”

According to Angelique Villegas Diaz – the mission sharing supervisor for Hope for Hunger – the food bank served 160 families per day before the pandemic – now they’re serving over 200 families per day – many first timers.

“A lot of them lost their jobs. A lot of them were on leave and didn’t know when they were going to go back to work,” said Villegas Diaz.

Not only did Hope for Hunger see an increase of those needing help – fewer food donations are coming in.

“The foods we are looking for to get donated are nonperishable foods such as cereal, pasta – anything that can last a long time,” said Vidales.

The pandemic has been tough on everyone and Vidales is hopeful the community will come through.

“It’s really important to stay strong. We’re all going through it together. It’s not just one of us. We’re all in this together and we’ll get through it,” said Vidales.

The food drive goes to the end of June. You can drop off food donations at:

Glam Squad Couture in Scottsdale

Scott’s Training Systems (STS) in Chandler

Cryoworld Drip & Spa in Phoenix

AZ Fit Pro in Scottsdale

Spray Tan Queen Studio in Scottsdale

Hard Knocks Gym in Phoenix

Face Therapy in Scottsdale

Glow Bar in Scottsdale

Regina Valenzuela Hair and Makeup in Phoenix

Francisco Adame Dance Arts Modeling Academy in Phoenix.