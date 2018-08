MESA, Ariz. - The injuries were minor after a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy and his partner were hit responding to a burglary call.

MCSO said they were hit on the front driver side as they attempted to go through the intersection near University Road and Loop 202.

The passenger car that hit the deputies' vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old man and his 16-year-old son.

There were minor injuries, and no one was transported to seek medical care, according to MCSO.

