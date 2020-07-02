A Mexican restaurant in Mesa is a "complete loss" after a fire broke out early Friday.

The Mesa Fire Department was battling the fire at La Patrona Mexican Cuisine near Main Street and Stapley Drive.

The building was a "complete loss," fire officials said.

The fire was a second-alarm blaze.

Crews were not able to enter the building due to the heat and smoke in the interior and attic.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

The fire was eventually under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.