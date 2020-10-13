Mesa woman who went viral for Thanksgiving celebration, prepares for first one without husband

A Mesa family that stole everyone’s hearts when their Thanksgiving celebration went viral in 2016 will have an empty seat at this year’s dinner.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa family who stole everyone’s hearts when their Thanksgiving celebration went viral in 2016 will have an empty seat at this year’s dinner.

With COVID-19 taking more than 5,700 lives in Arizona, they aren’t alone.

Four the last four years, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have spent their thanksgivings together, with Wanda’s husband Lonnie, and Hinton’s girlfriend Mikaela. But this year, Lonnie won’t be there. He died of COVID-19 in April.

“It will be very sad… but with friends and family around it will be okay,” Wanda says through tears.

This year, the Thanksgiving dinner will be much smaller because of the pandemic, but Jamal will be there to help lift Wanda’s spirits.

“I think of the memories we have," says Hinton.

Wanda and Hinton met when Wanda sent a text to Hinton by mistake. In it, she invited him to Thanksgiving. When she sent him a picture it became clear that it wasn’t his grandma. But she invited him to Thanksgiving anyways, and a new tradition started.

This year, they will fondly remember Lonnie.

“He adored Jamal and Mikaela,” says Wanda.

Lonnie’s funeral will be this Thursday. He will be buried at the National Cemetery in Phoenix. Wanda has waited for COVID mandates to allow for friends and family to come to say goodbye.

“Everyone’s lives have been impacted because of this but we will go forward not backwards,” says Wanda.

Their story continues to serve as a reminder that friends and family should be cherished, and that there is always room for more at the table.