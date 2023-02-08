Brides scramble to find new locations to get married after Mesa venue unexpectedly closes

The Country Club on Hampton canceled all future events effective immediately, according to its website.

MESA, Ariz. — Brides and grooms are scrambling to find a new place to get married after a Mesa wedding venue suddenly closed its doors.

The Country Club on Hampton confirms on its website all future events at the venue are canceled effective immediately.

Alexa Woods, a bride to be, told 12News she received an email on Monday letting her know of the closure.

"Complete shock," Woods said. "I didn't even know what to do at first. I called my mom like crying."

Woods and her fiancé, Matt Starcevich, planned to get married in October.

She said Country Club on Hampton was the perfect venue for her wedding and she is incredibly disappointed it can no longer take place there.

“This is the last thing I planned for. Like, I would have never thought the venue would have closed down," Woods said.

Woods said the email she received from the venue's owner explained the building came under new ownership in the last week.

“The new landlord sent a letter informing us they would not honor the terms of our lease and we had 24 hours to vacate," Woods read from the email.

Woods and Starcevich are now searching for a venue that can accommodate them on short notice.

“I don’t have very many options because it is so close to my date. Everybody just keeps telling me they’re already booked or a lot of venues are out of my price range.”

Woods said her retainer deposit was reimbursed by the venue.

She's staying hopeful they and other couples will still have the wedding of their dreams.

“Just fingers crossed right now. It’s like all I really have," Woods said.

The owner of Country Club on Hampton denied 12New's request for interview on Wednesday.

