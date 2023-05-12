Why Mesa wants to buy a hotel to address housing crisis

The Mesa City Council is considering whether to spend millions on a hotel that will be used as transitional housing.

MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa believes it's found one solution to a housing crisis that's become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

Arizona's third-largest city has proposed spending $7.4 million on buying a hotel near Main Street and Power Road that would be converted into a transitional shelter for unsheltered individuals looking to find permanent housing.

The 70-room property would be used for the city's Off the Streets program, which aims to help vulnerable populations find stable housing. Participants can get up to 90 days of temporary housing as they make a plan to move into a permanent residence.

Mesa said at least 1,500 people have already participated in the program and about 75% have had positive outcomes.

During the early days of the pandemic, Mesa began paying for hotel rooms to help keep unsheltered individuals isolated and safe. Now the city wants to own an entire hotel that could serve as a stepping stone for individuals trying to obtain a long-term residence.

If purchased by the city, the converted hotel would be run by Community Bridges, Inc. as a closed-campus facility that services individuals who have been referred to the Off the Streets program.

Mesa is one of several Valley cities that experienced a major rise in homelessness during the first couple of years of the pandemic. It's reached the point where housing has become the most urgent problem for some city officials.

"It's not 'an' issue, it's 'the' issue," Mayor John Giles said Thursday during a council meeting.

The mayor said he thinks spending money on buying a hotel would be a smart investment with significant pay-offs for the city.

City records show Mesa intends to partner with Maricopa County to split the cost of buying the hotel. Both the city and county intend to utilize federal funds for the purchase.

Officials said demand for housing assistance is not projected to lessen anytime soon since living costs remain high for many Arizonans.

"We need to do something and we need to find something to invest our federal dollars," said Deputy City Manager Natalie Lewis.

The Mesa City Council will vote Monday night on whether to proceed with buying the hotel.