$250 license required for Mesa short-term rental owners starting Wednesday

Owners of short-term rentals in Mesa will be required to obtain a license for $250.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is cracking down on its short-term rental market with a new ordinance taking effect Feb. 1. It requires owners of short-term or vacation rentals of less than 30 days to get a license.

The license costs $250.

The measure was approved by city council in October 2022. The move follows a push by the Arizona Legislature and rental companies to stop the rentals from being public nuisances in local communities.

“Community input helped shape the provisions in the ordinance, and its implementation will provide greater clarity for both the general public and property owners of short-term rentals,” Mayor John Giles said in a news release.

The city said short-term rental properties without a license can face civil penalties starting at $250 for the first month, $500 for the second, $750 for the third, and $900 for every month after that.

“Going forward, the addition of the license codifies the requirements and expectations, to better serve both the residents of Mesa and the property owners,” said Giles.

The ordinance outlines numerous new requirements for short-term rental owners, including:

Short-term rental owners must acquire a new Mesa license

Contact information of the local person responsible for responding to emergencies and complaints

Notifying neighbors that the property will be used for short-term rentals

Obtaining minimum liability insurance

Numerous prohibitions on how owners can use the property, including housing sex offenders, selling liquor or illegal drugs, and other special events

Creates new possible civil penalties against offending owners

Mesa joins other Valley cities including Glendale, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley in issuing short-term rental ordinances after then Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new state law in July giving cities the powers to do so.

Rental companies have also instituted new policies to discourage parties from happening at their properties. Airbnb, for instance, banned 6,000 people last year for breaking the new rules. However, that didn't seem to slow bookings in the Valley.

Up to Speed