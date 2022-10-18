Mesa to regulate city's short-term rentals

A special license, notifications and liability insurance are all new requirements for Mesa's properties with rentals less than 30 days.

Mesa is the latest Valley city to crack down on its short-term rental market after a push by the Arizona Legislature and rental companies to stop the rentals from being public nuisances in local communities.

"[The new ordinance] gives specific requirements for property owners and spells out the penalties for those who allow parties, parking issues and other code violations that get out of hand,” Mayor John Giles said.

The ordinance, set to take effect on Feb. 1, outlines numerous new requirements for short-term rental owners, including:

Short-term rental owners must acquire a new Mesa license

Contact information of the local person responsible for responding to emergencies and complaints

Notifying neighbors that the property will be used for short-term rentals

Obtaining minimum liability insurance

Numerous prohibitions on how owners can use the property, including housing sex offenders, selling liquor or illegal drugs, and other special events

Creates new possible civil penalties against offending owners

Mesa joins other Valley cities including Glendale, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley in issuing short-term rental ordinances after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a new state law in July giving cities the powers to do so.

Rental companies have also instituted new policies to discourage parties from happening at their properties. Airbnb, for instance, banned 6,000 people last year for breaking the new rules. However, that didn't seem to slow bookings in the Valley.

