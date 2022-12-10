Fire crews on the defensive battling blaze at Mesa Public Storage facility

No injuries have been reported, but the Mesa Fire Department says that crews could be on scene for some time. The extent of the damage is unknown.

MESA, Ariz. — Fire crews from Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, and American Medical Response are on the scene of a blaze at a Public Storage facility in Mesa. Over 80 first responders are "expecting to be [there] for hours to come," said officials with the Mesa Fire Department.

Crews were initially called to the scene near South Country Club Drive and West 8th Avenue in Mesa Saturday morning. The response was quickly upgraded due to the large amounts of smoke first responders saw as they approached the building.

Although crews were able to enter the building to attempt to stop the blaze, they decided to "go defensive" due to large amounts of flames, multiple locked containers, and the risk of a collapse, officials said.

According to fire officials, over 20 units and more than 80 personnel are at the scene. Right now, authorities said that the fire is still active and expect to be there for several more hours.

No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage done to storage units on site is currently unclear.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to bring you more information.

