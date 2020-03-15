MESA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a March 14 newscast

The largest school district in the state, Mesa Public Schools, says it will close schools on Monday March 16 until further notice.

Yesterday, the district still planned to have schools open.

"We have listened to and considered feedback from a variety of sources. As a result, district schools will not open on Monday, March 16," the school district said in a Facebook post.

"At this time, we do not know how long students will not be reporting to school. We will keep you updated as the situation continues to unfold. Please know that we are doing our very best to make decisions that will help care for all of us during this time."

You can read the full statement below:

Clubs, sports and before and after school programming has been suspended.

The Mesa Education Association wrote a letter to state officials urging them to close Mesa school district prior to this.

RELATED: Mesa Education Association urges state to close Mesa School District

The letter asked for the state officials to close all of the schools within the state to promote social distancing, eliminate any barriers for districts so that all staff may be paid during the cancelations, and establish a return to school plan, among other demands.

Click below for a full list of Arizona schools, events and other cancellations and closures around the state.

LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns

