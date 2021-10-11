Mesa police searching for runaway boy with autism

Ty Olsen, 11, was last seen around noon near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.

MESA, Ariz — Mesa police are asking for help to locate a boy, who is bipolar and with autism, who ran away from home on Monday.

Ty Olsen, 11, was last seen around noon near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road. His family told police he left on foot, and they’re worried for his safety.

Police described Ty as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 145 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word “beat” embossed on the front and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

Mesa Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing/endangered child. See attached bulletin for further details. pic.twitter.com/EHc3ZRKWpw — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 11, 2021

