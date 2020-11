Isaiah Colin was last seen near Signal Butte Road and Broadway in Mesa around 5:30 p.m.

MESA, Ariz. — UPDATE: Police say Isaiah has been safely located.

-----

Mesa police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who ran away from home Friday night.

Isaiah Colin was last seen near Signal Butte Road and Broadway in Mesa around 5:30 p.m. He has bipolar disorder and requires medication.

Police say Isaiah is about 4-foot-10 with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.

Call police at 480-644-2211 with any information about Isaiah.