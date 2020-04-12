Missing 10-year-old boy with autism located, Mesa police say

Michael Angelo Leon was last seen at his family's home near Country Club and Rio Salado Parkway.

MESA, Ariz — UPDATE: Police say Michael has been safely located.

UPDATE!! 12/03/2020 8:45pm.. Michael has been located. Thank you to his amazing community we live in!! pic.twitter.com/XwX645x3Rz — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) December 4, 2020

The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for help to find a 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Thursday.

Michael Angelo Leon was last seen at his family's home near Country Club and Rio Salado Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

Michael is about 4-foot-7-inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange puffy jacket with gray basketball shorts.

Police say the boy has autism, is bipolar and has ADHD.