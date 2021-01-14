Mesa police searching for endangered 9-year-old runaway

Cole Lewis, 9, was last seen leaving his home near Signal Butte and Warner roads in Mesa.

PHOENIX — Authorities in the East Valley are searching for a young boy who ran away from his home early Thursday.

Cole Lewis, 9, was last seen leaving his home near Signal Butte and Warner roads in Mesa.

He left around 6:00 a.m. on a green Razor scooter, police said.

Cole was wearing a blue Sonic the Hedgehog shirt and possibly no shoes.

He may have taken a backpack with clothes and food.

He was described as being 4-foot-5 and 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Please call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 if you know about his whereabouts.

Signal Butte/ Warner: Have you seen Cole? Cole was last seen in this area around 6:00a.m. He left on a green Razor scooter wearing a blue Sonic the Hedgehog shirt and possibly no shoes. Keep your eyes open, Mesa!! pic.twitter.com/QRavvIyhGe — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 14, 2021