Mesa police searching for endangered 9-year-old runaway

Cole Lewis, 9, was last seen leaving his home near Signal Butte and Warner roads in Mesa.
Credit: Mesa Police Department

PHOENIX — Authorities in the East Valley are searching for a young boy who ran away from his home early Thursday. 

Cole Lewis, 9, was last seen leaving his home near Signal Butte and Warner roads in Mesa. 

He left around 6:00 a.m. on a green Razor scooter, police said. 

Cole was wearing a blue Sonic the Hedgehog shirt and possibly no shoes.

He may have taken a backpack with clothes and food.

He was described as being 4-foot-5 and 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his safety. 

Please call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 if you know about his whereabouts.

