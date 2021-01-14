Mesa police searching for endangered 9-year-old runaway

PHOENIX — Authorities in the East Valley are searching for a young boy who ran away from his home early Thursday.
Cole Lewis, 9, was last seen leaving his home near Signal Butte and Warner roads in Mesa.
He left around 6:00 a.m. on a green Razor scooter, police said.
Cole was wearing a blue Sonic the Hedgehog shirt and possibly no shoes.
He may have taken a backpack with clothes and food.
He was described as being 4-foot-5 and 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
His family is concerned for his safety.
Please call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 if you know about his whereabouts.
