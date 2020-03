Authorities in Mesa are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Henry Islas was last seen in the area of 400 West Holmes Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

He was last seen on foot wearing a teal shirt, blue jeans, red van sneakers and carrying a red and white backpack.

Henry is described as a 5-foot-9 boy, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211.

