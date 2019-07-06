MESA, Ariz. — A suspect suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a Mesa police officer Thursday night.

Police said Mesa bike officers were contacted by light rail security around 6:30 p.m. The security officers reported a man on the light rail was acting suspiciously and trying to sell items.

Officers tried to contact the man, but he refused to stop and fled the area, police said.

Police said the suspect then went behind a business and was seen acting erratically near a vehicle and walked back toward the street a short time later. The suspect was crossing the street as an officer approached him in his patrol car.

Police said the suspect immediately reached behind his back and turned back toward the officer in a shooting stance while pointing a black object at the officer. Because of this, the officer sped up and hit the suspect with his car, police said.

Multiple witnesses told police they thought the suspect was pointing a handgun at the officer as well. Police did not say what the black object actually was.

The suspect was conscious and talking when he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

No officers were injured, and detectives continue to investigate the incident.