Mesa police officer helps theft victim in time of need

MESA, Ariz. — An east Valley police officer reunites with a theft victim, after helping him in his time of need.

A thief stole Kevin Smith’s bike last week, while he was getting groceries at Food City at Stapley and Main Streets in Mesa.

“A bike means so much. It takes me to work, it gives me exercise, A bike is everything to me right now,” says Smith.

The bike was the only way he was able to get around. Little did Smith know, the responding officer, Darrel Palmer would come to his rescue in an unexpected way.

“Next thing I know I get a phone call and Officer Palmer comes to my house,” says Smith.

Later that night, Officer Palmer brought Smith a brand new bike, along with a kryptonite lock, bike pump, and helmet.

Officer Palmer didn’t want Smith to go a day without one as they searched for his stolen one.

“I just felt really compassionate towards him because he’s living paycheck to paycheck and didn’t have the money to get a bike to get him back to work,” says Palmer.

Kevin has been looking for a new job as a line cook for months.

“So I thought I can help fix this,” says Palmer.