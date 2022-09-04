Mesa police officer 'doing well' after debris smashes through his windshield while driving on US 60

The debris appeared to be a part from another vehicle's luggage rack, officials said.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa police officer can consider himself very lucky.

The officer is "doing well" after a large piece of debris on the road smashed through the driver's side of his windshield Saturday morning.

Officials said the officer was driving an unmarked Mesa police Ford Crown Victoria around 9:30 a.m. when the debris went through the window. Police said the debris appeared to be part of a luggage rack from another vehicle.

The officer was able to safely pull over to the side of the road on the US 60 near 32nd Street. He had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities are investigating the incident and said the Arizona Department of Public Safety received a service call about debris in the roadway prior to the incident.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous