Mesa police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Henri Ramirez-Sanchez was last seen Sunday morning around 11 a.m. in the area of University and Stapley drives in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Sunday.

Henri Ramirez-Sanchez was last seen Sunday morning around 11 a.m. in the area of University and Stapley drives in Mesa.

When his family returned home, he was gone. Henri left his cell phone but locked the home's door.

Henri was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue pants and black shoes like a school uniform.

Police said he had a blue backpack with clothes in it.