Have you seen them? Mesa police looking for 4 children taken by non-custodial father

Mesa police said their non-custodial father has a history of drug abuse, violent tendencies and mental health issues.

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating four juveniles taken by their non-custodial father Sunday.

Police said Dequan, 8, Tatiana, 10, Lashaun, 13, and Devon Washington, 14, were taken by their non-custodial father, Devon M. Washington, during a supervised visitation at the Bell Bank Sports Complex near Pecos and Ellsworth roads. He has not returned the children to Department of Child Safety custody.

Authorities said they are believed to be in a white 2016 Toyota Rav4 with Arizona license plate N9A25H. The vehicle has dents on the front driver's side fender.

Mesa police said Devon M. Washington has a history of drug abuse, violent tendencies and mental health issues.

If anyone has any information on the children, their father, or the vehicle, please contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

