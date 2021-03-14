Mesa police looking for endangered teen runaway

Police and family are looking for a 15-year-old boy who left the area of Alma School Road and McLellan Road around midnight after making threats of self harm.

MESA, Ariz — Mesa police and family members are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is missing after he reportedly made threats of self harm.

Police say Cole Ruch was last seen near Alma School Road and McLellan Road around midnight when he left on foot.

It is believed he is on foot and police say he is visiting from out of state, so he does not know the area.

Police say Ruch made threats of self harm and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information contact the Mesa PD Missing Persons Department at 480-644-2211.