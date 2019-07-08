MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl after she became unresponsive Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the Moorings Apartments on Mesa Drive around 8:30 p.m. They found a 2-year-old girl who wasn't breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the child later died at the hospital.

Investigators say they were told the girl fell and hit her head earlier that day. Two hours after she went to bed, an adult who was with her found her unresponsive.