MESA, Ariz. — Police in Mesa have identified the body of a man found inside a grocery store and say it's a suspicious death case.

Officers responded to a report of an injured person at Lindo Mercado on Monday morning.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Thomas Lee dead inside the store.

Police believe the death is suspicious, but haven't released any details about how Lee died except to say he had obvious body trauma.

It's unclear how long Lee had been in the store before officers arrived and police haven't named a suspect in the case.