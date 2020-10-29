Mesa police host community meeting following deadly drive-by shooting

Mesa police held a community meeting Wednesday night to provide transparency while they search for the person accused of killing a 1-year-old.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police held a community meeting Wednesday night to provide transparency while they search for a killer.

City leaders and dozens of Mesa residents were in attendance.

The meeting comes after a drive-by shooting that killed a 1-year-old, and injured several others, including children.

“No stone is going to go unturned,” said Mesa Police Assistant Chief Ed Wessing.

“It hits really close to home. Especially when it’s someone so young,” says Tyler Vandwater, a high school student who attended the meeting.

Police didn’t provide new details on the shooting.

“We have a lot of work left to do, I can tell you we’re making progress. I can’t tell you what that progress is,” said Wessing.

At the meeting, residents were able to ask police questions. Many asked about the crime rate, and wanted to learn more about police patrols.

Some people expressed fear. One woman said, “walking around now, I look behind my shoulder.”

But Mesa Police say numbers show that that violent crime is down.

Authorities are asking the community to help them catch the killer.

“We still need someone from the community to step with a piece of evidence,” said Wessing.