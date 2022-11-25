Mesa police detain suspect after 'reckless' car chase

Mesa police officers shot at Joaquin Orozco's car as the suspect tried evading officers Thursday night. He was not hit by the gunfire.

MESA, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from police, avoided getting hit by gunfire, and crashed into multiple vehicles, the Mesa Police Department said.

Joaquin Santiago Orozco was taken into custody Thursday night after he allegedly struck a police vehicle and then tried running from officers on foot, the department said. Officers tried conducting a traffic stop on Orozco's vehicle near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road but the suspect continued driving until he allegedly struck a patrol vehicle occupied by two officers.

Officers allegedly exited their patrol car and fired their guns at the suspect. Orozco was not struck by the gunfire. The suspect then allegedly hit another occupied vehicle before driving away. Orozco struck a third vehicle and then abandoned his car to flee on foot.

Court records show Orozco then got into a random vehicle near 8th Avenue and Center Street, which is where police tracked him down. He was taken into custody and allegedly displayed signs of impairment.

Orozco allegedly admitted to evading police and that his actions were "reckless." He told police he tried fleeing from officers because he did not have a driver's license, court records show.

One of the officers involved in the chase sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital. Police said the officer has since been released.

Mesa police said Orozco is facing several charges that include aggravated assault, aggravated DUI, endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and reckless driving.

