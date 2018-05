MESA, Ariz. - A woman was killed in an accidental shooting Sunday morning in Mesa, police said.

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers arrived on scene near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a boyfriend and girlfriend were involved in the shooting.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds where she later died.

Police detained the boyfriend for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

