Mesa police now training officers in jiu-jitsu

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is now starting to train its officers in jiu-jitsu in an effort to give officers different options to use in their interactions with people in Mesa.

The new training is in an effort to use less force and have safer outcomes for officers and the residents with whom they interact.

“We call it police jiu-jitsu,” Chad Lyman, trainer and Owner at Code 4 Concepts said.

Lyman, who is also a police officer in Nevada, is working with Mesa Police as they implement jiu-jitsu training.

Jiu-jitsu is about using the body as leverage to help police get control and get suspects into custody.

“We do the traditional jiu-jitsu control holds we also defend against strikes, defend against weapons systems and also work on retaining our weapons systems,” Lyman said.

Currently, people going through Mesa Police Department’s Academy are learning this new form of training.

“It’s really about safety,” Mesa Assistant Chief Dan Butler said.

Other law enforcement agencies have had success with jiu-jitsu

Butler said they’ve been researching jiu-jitsu in law enforcement for more than a year.

He added while they were looking into the practice before the protests and calls for change in law enforcement following the death of George Floyd in 2020, he believes those calls helped pave the way for adding the training.

“That allowed for public support of programs like this,” Butler said.

Other agencies have had success with training their officers in the practice.

“What it allows us to do is use lesser amounts of force,” Butler said.

Marietta Police Department in Georgia said their officers who were trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu saw a 23% drop in taser use, a 48% drop in injuries to officers using force and a 53% drop in injuries to the person being arrested.

“We hope to mirror some of that,” Butler said.

Butler said the department has also collected data from the last three years to do their own study with the University of Texas. Butler said members that are trained will be tracked as part of the study.

"We know when we have a competent police officer. They’re more confident," Butler said. "When you’re more confident you’re more likely to use a more appropriate level of force."

Training provides more options for officers

Lyman, who works for a Southern Nevada law enforcement agency, said he started incorporating his grappling arts training years ago.

“What I noticed is everything slowed down,” Lyman said.

He credits the training for giving him the ability to think and act in elevated heartrate situations.

“I was able to respond appropriately depending on what my suspect was doing. I was able to use a reasonable amount of force in a controlled manner,” Lyman said.

Lyman said the jiu-jitsu training provides more options for officers on the streets, regardless of whether they are alone or in a team.

“Let’s get to a position where maybe I can disengage, let’s get to a position where I can do a takedown and then control this situation,” Lyman said.

All Mesa Police officers will have basic training by the end of 2022

While the current academy class is being trained, Butler said all of the more than 800 sworn officers will have completed basic jiu-jitsu training by the end of 2022.

Others who wish to train more will also have advanced training available as well. Butler said incentives will be offered for those who wish to train more.

Butler said currently one station is outfitted with the equipment for officers to train, but they will outfit more of the stations.

On top of having space available in the department, Butler said they will be working with jiu-jitsu gyms in the community to get certified locations for officers to train outside of work hours. That training will also be credited toward the program.

